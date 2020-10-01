SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Shelby County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:50 p.m., troopers responded to the crash at the intersection of US 59 and US 84 in Timpson.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 1997 Honda passenger car failed to yield right of way from US 84 and was struck by a southbound 2019 Freightliner semi-trailer truck.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 27-year-old Dezmond McKinney of Mansfield, LA, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as 50-year-old Maksym Kabakov of Des Plaines, IL, was not injured in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.