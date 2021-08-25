UPDATE: At least 1 dead after major crash at US 69, FM 346 in Smith County

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — At least one person is dead following a major crash in Smith County.

According to law enforcement, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a truck, and occurred on the U.S. 69 bridge at Farm-to-Market Road 346.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), northbound traffic has shifted to the ramp, while southbound now has one lane open.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route of travel.

DPS is headed to the scene to take the lead as the investigating agency.