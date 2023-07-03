1 dead after drowning in East Texas

Multiple residents and guests, including retired firefighters and paramedics and a doctor, in the area administered CPR while firefighters were on their way.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after drowning Saturday afternoon in the Mabank area.

Payne Springs Fire and Rescue responded to a drowning in the Woodcanyon Waters subdivision. Multiple residents and guests, including retired firefighters and paramedics and a doctor, in the area administered CPR while firefighters were on their way.

The person, who has not been identified, was not able to be revived.

The fire department said this is second fatal drowning they've responded to this year.