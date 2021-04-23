1 dead after fiery head-on collision between motorcycle, pickup truck in Henderson County

The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a Thursday night crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Henderson County.

According to the Payne Springs Fire Department, around 9:20 p.m., volunteer firefighters responded to the crash on State Highway 198, just north of the bridge going into Caney City.

Officials say a motorcycle and pickup were involved in fiery head-on collision.

Crews began to treat the motorcyclist while others extinguished the fire, however, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if the driver of the pickup sustained any injuries. The identities of the driver and motorcyclist have not been released at this time.