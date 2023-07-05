1 person dead after house fire in Henderson County

Firefighters found the person under underneath some debris in an area with heavy fire damage, Payne Springs Fire and Rescue said.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a house fire in a Henderson County neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon.

Payne Springs Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a large structure fire with 80% of the home involved with heavy fire. The call reported a person was trapped inside.

Crews worked to knock down most of the fire, while others went into a window of a bedroom to try and find the person.

Firefighters found the person under underneath some debris in an area with heavy fire damage. They were pronounced dead, Payne Springs Fire said.

The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," the fire department said.