SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed after a Monday morning house fire in Smith County, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.

According to officials, around 10:45 a.m. emergency crews responded to the fire located at 13800 block County Road 220 near Chapel Hill.

Two people were at the home and transported to the hospital.

Officials say one was inside at the time of the fire. That individual was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The surviving victim's injuries were not related to the fire, according to officials.

The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office and Smith County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

CBS 19 staff