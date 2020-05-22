HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Henderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Thursday, around 7:15 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on State Loop 7, just west of Athens.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a motorcycle, identified as James Van Stephenson, 46, of Malakoff, was traveling north on SL7, when he passed a vehicle in a no passing zone and lost control before sliding in the roadway.

DPS says Stephenson, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced at the scene and his body was taken to an Athens funeral home.

The crash remains under investigation.