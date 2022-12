Mineola Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle on Highway 37 into Quitman when officers fatally shot the suspect near Highway 154 and Highway 37.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

QUITMAN, Texas — One person dead after officer involved shooting at the courthouse in Quitman, just around 3 p.m. according to DPS Adam Albritton.

Mineola Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle on Highway 37 into Quitman.

Suspect then fired shots at officers while in pursuit, Albritton said.

Officers fatally shot the suspect near Highway 154 and Highway 37.

The Texas Rangers will continue to investigate this situation.