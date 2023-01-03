1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs

During the pursuit, the man pointed his gun at officers and a Sulphur Springs police officer fired his weapon at the man, according to police.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — A man accused of threatening to harm himself and others with a handgun is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs Monday evening.

According to Sulphur Springs police, officers and Hopkins County deputies responded to the area of Holiday Drive in Sulphur Springs regarding a person who had a handgun and was wanting to harm himself and others just before 6 p.m.

After making these threats, police said the man left the scene on foot and he was later spotted in a hotel parking lot on South Broadway Street. When he was confronted, the man fled on foot with the handgun, police said.

During the pursuit, the man pointed his gun at officers and a Sulphur Springs police officer fired his weapon at the man, according to police. Officers gave first aid but he died because of his injuries.

He was later pronounced dead. His name will not be released at this time. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, police said.