WOOD COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Wood County Friday evening.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed the fatal shooting involved the Wood County Sheriff's Office and said the deceased was a civilian, not the deputy.

The shooting is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, Albritton said.