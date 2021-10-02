1 dead after pickup crashes, overturns in Lake Tyler

The crash remains under investigation.

ARP, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in Smith County.

According go the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:15 a.m., on Friday, troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on County Road 230, just west of Arp.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on CR 230 when, for an unknown reason, the truck went off the roadway, hit a guardrail and came to rest in Lake Tyler upside down.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their body was taken to a local funeral home.