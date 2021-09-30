1 dead after pickup hits trees, catches fire in Cherokee County

The crash remains under investigation.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Mt. Enterprise man is dead after a fiery crash in Cherokee County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2138, about 10 miles west of Rusk.

The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a pickup, identified as Dakota Butler, 29, of Mt. Enterprise, was traveling south on FM 2138 in a left-hand curve.

DPS says the vehicle left the east side of the roadway, entered a side-skid and struck a tree on its passenger side before catching on fire.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Jacksonville funeral home.