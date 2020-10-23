1 dead after rollover crash in Longview

The crash happened in the 800 block of South Access near Interstate 20.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Longview Thursday.

According to Longview PD, around 5:36 p.m., officers responded to the crash in the 800 block of South Access near Interstate 20.

Officials say a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling westbound on S. Access at a high rate of speed. The Silverado left the roadway and collided with a tree causing the vehicle to rollover.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.