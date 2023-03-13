1 dead after shooting at Angelina County night club

The investigation remains active and those who have information are asked to contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday at an Angelina County nightclub.

Angelina County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Alton Lenderman said deputies responded Sunday to the Cabbage Patch club in Lufkin regarding reports of shots fired.

He said deputies saw a large group of people gathered at the club and one person was dead. The victim has been identified as a Jasper resident.