1 dead, 1 arrested for murder after shooting at East Texas fast food restaurant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — One person is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting at an East Texas Whataburger.
According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, on Saturday around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the Whataburger, located at 2321 S. Jefferson Ave. regarding a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Damien Oneal Jackson, 30, of Mount Pleasant, in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
Jackson was taken to local hospital where he later died.
"Officers discovered that multiple parties were involved in an altercation inside the restaurant, and they were told to leave," the MPPD said in a statement. "As they exited the business the victim was shot by the suspect. The MPPD identified multiple witnesses who were questioned regarding the incident."
Police identified the suspect at Kentravion Jajuan Evans, 18, and arrested him around 9:20 a.m. He was booked into the Titus County Jail for murder.
The MPPD is continuing to investigate the shooting. If you have any information regarding the incident, call the MPPD at (903) 575-4004 and refer to case number 23-4368.