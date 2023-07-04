1 dead after shooting in Harrison County

Harrison County deputies and investigators are investigating the death as a homicide.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead after a shooting in Harrison County early Tuesday morning.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the portion of Ore City/Lazy Lakes area.

Jeremy Vick, 35, was found shot and personnel began giving medical treatment. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.