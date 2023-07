The incident remains under investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead after a shooting in the Hallsville area Tuesday night in Harrison County.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Rogers, 44, of Hallsville, was found shot and pronounced dead when deputies responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Walker’s Mill Road in Hallsville.