HENDERSON, Texas — The Henderson Police Department needs your help in locating a man involved in a Sunday shooting that left one person dead.

According to Henderson police, around 5 p.m., officials responded to the 700 block of Wilson Street in reference to shots being fired.

When officials arrived, 45-year-old Sabrien Walton was found deceased with a gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect is 29-year-old Gary Jordan Jr. and a warrant has been issued.

Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jordan was seen driving a tan 1998 Chevy S-10 single cab pickup with Texas License Plate MTZ5120.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (903) 657-3512.