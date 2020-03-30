HENDERSON, Texas — The Henderson Police Department needs your help in locating a man involved in a Sunday shooting that left one person dead. 

According to Henderson police, around 5 p.m., officials responded to the 700 block of Wilson Street in reference to shots being fired. 

When officials arrived, 45-year-old Sabrien Walton was found deceased with a gunshot wound. 

Police say the suspect is 29-year-old Gary Jordan Jr. and a warrant has been issued. 

Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Jordan was seen driving a tan 1998 Chevy S-10 single cab pickup with Texas License Plate MTZ5120. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (903) 657-3512.