x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

1 dead after shooting in southeast Longview

According to the LPD, around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a shots fired cal in the area of 15th Street and Young Street, near Broughton Park.
Credit: TEGNA

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a Thursday evening shooting that left one person dead.

According to the LPD, around 6:45 p.m. police responded to a shots fired cal in the area of 15th Street and Young Street, near Broughton Park.

Officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are actively working this case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LPD at (903) 237-1199 or Detective Powell at (903) 237-1157.  

Citizens can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

RELATED: Man in serious condition after shooting at Smith County nightclub

RELATED: Tyler man arrested for murder in connection with July 9 shooting death