1 dead after shooting in southeast Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a Thursday evening shooting that left one person dead.
According to the LPD, around 6:45 p.m. police responded to a shots fired cal in the area of 15th Street and Young Street, near Broughton Park.
Officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are actively working this case as a homicide.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LPD at (903) 237-1199 or Detective Powell at (903) 237-1157.
Citizens can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.