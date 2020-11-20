1 dead after shooting in southeast Longview

According to the LPD, around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a shots fired cal in the area of 15th Street and Young Street, near Broughton Park.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a Thursday evening shooting that left one person dead.

According to the LPD, around 6:45 p.m. police responded to a shots fired cal in the area of 15th Street and Young Street, near Broughton Park.

Officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are actively working this case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LPD at (903) 237-1199 or Detective Powell at (903) 237-1157.