Driver dead after striking power pole in Tyler

Traffic is being diverted in the affected area.

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department, around 6 a.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle wreck at the intersection of E. Front St. and S. Palmer Ave. after the driver struck a power pole. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. S. Palmer Ave, north and south of E Front St. is closed at this time. E. Front St remains open. Please use alternate routes.