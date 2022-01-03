DPS: 1 dead after SUV drives head-on into 18-wheeler on I-20 near Lindale

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler in Smith County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a crash around 9 p.m. on New Year's Day, on Interstate 20, just west of Lindale.

DPS reports an SUV, driven by James F. Morgan, 36, of Shamrock, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-20 when his vehicle struck a semi, driven by Manveer S. Brar, 24, of Bakersfield, CA.

Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene, while Brar was treated and released.