1 dead after SUV strikes Mack truck near Overton

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a Sunday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the crash around 1:45 p.m., on State Highway 315, about two miles south of Overton.

The preliminary investigation shows an SUV was traveling south on SH 135, while a Mack truck tractor pulling a pole trailer was traveling north.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the SUV veered into the northbound lane of travel causing the Mack truck to hit the SUV the left side.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Vicki Smith, 69, of Overton, was taken to a Tyler hospital where she later died. Her body was taken to an Overton funeral home.

The driver of the Mack truck, identified as Dexter Cary, 48, also of Overton, was treated at the scene and released.

The investigation is ongoing, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.