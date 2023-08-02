1 dead after two-vehicle wreck near Canton

Alford failed to control his vehicle's speed, striking Oatman's in the rear. Both vehicles left the roadway and they came to a rest in the ditch, DPS said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CANTON, Texas — A Canton man is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 19 in Van Zandt County Tuesday afternoon.

Samuel Todd Oatman, 48, of Canton, was driving north of State Highway 19 in front of the vehicle that Jess Burks Alford III, 62, of South Padre Island. Oatman's vehicle slowed down to make a left turn, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Alford failed to control his vehicle's speed, striking Oatman's in the rear. Both vehicles left the roadway and they came to a rest in the ditch, DPS said.