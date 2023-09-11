1 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead after a two-vehicle wreck last week in Harrison County.
The crash happened last Thursday at 7:40 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 2625 at FM 31, five miles southeast of Marshall, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Larry E. Richardson, 66, of Elysian Fields, was stopped on Farm-to-Market Road 2625 facing west at the intersection of FM 31, while Jerid S. Newby, 34, of Kilgore, was traveling north on FM 31, DPS said.
Richardson failed to yield the right of way at a stop intersection and crashed into Newby's vehicle. Richardson was pronounced dead Friday morning at a local hospital, according to DPS. Newby was not injured.