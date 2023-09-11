1 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Harrison County

Richardson failed to yield the right of way at a stop intersection and crashed into Newby's vehicle.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead after a two-vehicle wreck last week in Harrison County.

The crash happened last Thursday at 7:40 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 2625 at FM 31, five miles southeast of Marshall, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Larry E. Richardson, 66, of Elysian Fields, was stopped on Farm-to-Market Road 2625 facing west at the intersection of FM 31, while Jerid S. Newby, 34, of Kilgore, was traveling north on FM 31, DPS said.