1 woman dead after vehicle crosses into opposite lane on Highway 155, strikes 18-wheeler in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Frankston woman is dead after her vehicle crossed into the other lane on State Highway 155 and struck an 18-wheeler in Smith County Sunday night.

Danica L. Maclin, 36, was driving south on State Highway 155 South, while Leonard G. Ireri, 49, of Houston, was driving north on the same highway. Maclin lost control and crossed into the oncoming lane. She collided with the 18-wheeler and Maclin was ejected from her vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.