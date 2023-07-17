1 dead after vehicle strikes utility poles in Anderson County

His vehicle left the road, he overcorrected, the vehicle rolled over and struck two utility poles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A 24-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled over and crashed into two utility poles in Anderson County Saturday night.

Dionardo Perez-Perez, of Palestine, was traveling south in a curve on FM 1990 two miles north of Palestine. His vehicle left the road, he overcorrected, the vehicle rolled over and struck two utility poles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said he was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Leonel Alexander Perez Pablo, of Palestine, was taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment.