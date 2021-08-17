1 dead, 1 injured following Wood County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

MINEOLA, Texas — A Mineola man died and woman was injured following a one-vehicle crash last week.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Friday, Aug. 13, around 7:20 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market Road 49, just east of Mineola.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a pickup truck, identified as Terry Allen, 59, was traveling westbound on FM 49 through a right hand curve in the roadway. DPS says Terry lost control of the truck in the curve, went off the roadway, hit several several trees, and ejected both the unrestrained driver and a passenger, identified as Lisa Allen, 57, also of Mineola.

Terry was pronounced dead at the scene and hid body was taken to a Mineola funeral home. Lisa was taken to a Tyler hospital and is in serious condition.