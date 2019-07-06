ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on FM 321.

According to DPS, troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m. on FM-321, about five miles west of Tennessee Colony.

According to the preliminary crash investigation, the driver of a 2009 Lincoln Town Car, Emilie Fay Pipkin, 71, of Tennessee Colony was traveling west on FM-321, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway where it struck a tree and rolled over into a shallow pond.

Pipkin, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.

The investigation remains ongoing.