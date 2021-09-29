1 dead in Anderson County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An Elkhart man has died following a crash in Anderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around, 4:15 p.m., on Tuesday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1817, in Anderson County.

The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a truck was traveling east on FM 1817 and attempted to turn left into a private drive.

At the same time, a motorcyclist was traveling west on FM 1817. The driver of the pickup failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic and was struck by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Eric Scarborough, 44, of Elkhart, was taken to a Palestine hospital where he later died.

The driver of the truck was identified as Aaron Mata, 30, of Elkhart. It is unclear if he was injured.