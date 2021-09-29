1 dead in Anderson County crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An Elkhart man has died following a crash in Anderson County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around, 4:15 p.m., on Tuesday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1817, in Anderson County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a truck was traveling east on FM 1817 and attempted to turn left into a private drive.
At the same time, a motorcyclist was traveling west on FM 1817. The driver of the pickup failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic and was struck by the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, identified as Eric Scarborough, 44, of Elkhart, was taken to a Palestine hospital where he later died.
The driver of the truck was identified as Aaron Mata, 30, of Elkhart. It is unclear if he was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.