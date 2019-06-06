CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in Cherokee County.

According to DPS, troopers responded to the crash around 1 p.m. on Thursday, about a mile north of Alto.

According to the preliminary crash report, the driver of a pickup truck, identified as Benjamin James Tissee, 29, of Waxahachie, was traveling north on U.S. 69 in the inside lane behind a car driven by Blondria Dee Griffin, 55, of Alto.

DPS reports Griffin had slowed to make a left turn at the crossover of County Road 2236 when Tissee failed to control his speed and struck the vehicle.

Griffin was taken to a Jacksonville hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Tissee was not injured, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation.