1 dead in Wood County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A Como resident is dead following a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Wood County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 7:50 a.m., trooper responded to the wreck on Farm-to-Market Road 2966, just north of Quitman.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a pickup truck, identified as David Allen Woolverton, 62, was traveling south on FM 2966 when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway in a curve.

DPS says the truck struck several trees before coming to a stop.

Woolverton was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Quitman funeral home.