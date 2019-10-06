GREGG COUNTY, Texas — One person died following a Saturday evening two-vehicle crash in Gregg County.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, troopers responded to the wreck around 6:25 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 3053, just west of Kilgore.

According to the preliminary crash report, the driver of an SUV, identified as Catarino Gallardo Mata, 76, of Overton, was traveling west on County Road 2729 and disregarded the stop sign at FM 305. He was then struck by a northbound truck driven by Robert Jon Martin, 50, of Overton.

Mata was taken to a Tyler hospital where he died on Sunday.

Martin and three juvenile passengers were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

All occupants were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.