1 dead in house fire in Cedar Creek Lake area subdivision

An early morning fire left several firefighters with minor injuries and one unidentified victim.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in the Enchanted Isle subdivision early Sunday morning that left one person dead, according to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue arrived at 2:34 a.m. to find the house "with 90% fire involvement and a second structure with fire in the eaves on side Bravo and fire on side Charlie.”

The fire department has to grapple with strong winds and downed power lines between the two houses, the post said, which "added to challenging conditions."

"Over 10,000 gallons of water were applied in the first 15 mins of the fire with little effect," the said. "Over 800 feet of 5 inch supply line was laid to the closest hydrant which did not provide a sufficient fire flow for the conditions."

One firefighter suffered a minor eye injury and two fire apparatus suffered heat related damage from the fire.

One victim was found dead, but Payne Springs Fire Rescue has not provided identification at this time.

The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire.