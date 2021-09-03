1 dead, 1 arrested in Monday shooting in Panola County

The shooting occurred on County Road 3041.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed Monday evening and a woman arrested in the case, Panola County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeff Ivy said Tuesday.

Annette Sipes Anderson, 56, of Carthage has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Richard Scott Anderson at a home on County Road 3041. She was booked into the Panola County Detention Center on Monday.

Ivy said the sheriff's office received a call around 7:19 p.m. about a shooting on County Road 3041. When officers got to the home, Ivy said they made contact with and detained a woman outside the home.