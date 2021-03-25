x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant

The Texas Rangers are investigating.
Credit: File photo

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — A man has died following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Mount Pleasant. 

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, at 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check regarding an individual at 120 Jerry Boatner Parkway.  

Preliminary information indicates that officers were directed to a male who was allegedly intoxicated, armed with a handgun and making threats. Officers located the man inside a vehicle and attempted to communicate with him to de-escalate the situation. 

Police say the man fired a handgun, and that's when officers fired their service weapons in response. The man died at the scene. 

No officers were injured in the incident. 

As a standard procedure, authorities say the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

RELATED: Henderson police seeking public's help in identifying suspect after man shot, killed

RELATED: POLICE: East Texas man arrested after pinning 10-year-old son down in front yard