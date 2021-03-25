1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — A man has died following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Mount Pleasant.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, at 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check regarding an individual at 120 Jerry Boatner Parkway.

Preliminary information indicates that officers were directed to a male who was allegedly intoxicated, armed with a handgun and making threats. Officers located the man inside a vehicle and attempted to communicate with him to de-escalate the situation.

Police say the man fired a handgun, and that's when officers fired their service weapons in response. The man died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.