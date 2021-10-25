1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle Rusk County crash

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a 2006 Toyota Sienna, identified as Ryan Wilson, 18, of De Berry, was traveling west on SH-64, when he veered to the left to avoid striking a small animal in the roadway and struck a 2014 Ford F-150, driven by Christopher Wilson, 30, of Overton, that was traveling in the eastbound lane. The impact caused the Toyota to go off the road to the south and the Ford to skid and overturn several times before coming to rest in the middle of SH-64.