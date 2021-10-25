1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Rusk County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, around 5:40 p.m., troopers responded to the accident located on SH-64, west of Henderson.
The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a 2006 Toyota Sienna, identified as Ryan Wilson, 18, of De Berry, was traveling west on SH-64, when he veered to the left to avoid striking a small animal in the roadway and struck a 2014 Ford F-150, driven by Christopher Wilson, 30, of Overton, that was traveling in the eastbound lane. The impact caused the Toyota to go off the road to the south and the Ford to skid and overturn several times before coming to rest in the middle of SH-64.
Both drivers were treated and released from UT-Health East Texas – Henderson.
A passenger in the Ford, identified as Jorden Wilson, 23, of Overton, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.