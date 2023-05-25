Officials: 1 dead, 1 suspect detained in Longview shooting

The Longview Police Detectives detained a suspect and are questioning the suspect.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead Thursday morning.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Twelfth Street.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene, there was a victim lying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound. At the scene, the victim was pronounced dead, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.