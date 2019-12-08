ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Elkhart man was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 3:50 a.m. troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 153, east of Elkhart.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima, Cammie Elizabeth Reynolds, 29, of Elkhart was traveling south on CR 153 when, for a yet to be determined reason, went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Reynolds, who was unrestrained in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.