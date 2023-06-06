1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a Smith County crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Saturday, June 3 around 2:20 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on CR 229, near the Chapel Hill area.

The preliminary investigation indicates a car, driven by Joshua Woodral, 28, of Howe, Oklahoma, was traveling south on CR 229 when it lost control in a curve, overturned and came to rest in the ditch.

Woodral was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, identified as Michael Beebe, 33, of Tyler, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.