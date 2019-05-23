SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a Thursday morning house fire in Smith County.

According to Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Deputy Larry Christian, area fire departments responded to the house fire, located in the 20300 block of County Road 26, around 6:45 a.m.

Once the fire had been extinguished, investigators found a person dead inside the residence.

Officials say the investigation is still in its early stages.

Details are limited at this time, but CBS19 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.