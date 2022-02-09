1 dead after Kilgore house fire

An investigation into the fire is currently ongoing.

KILGORE, Texas — One person died after a Wednesday morning house fire at 2005 Crestview Lane, according to the Kilgore Fire Department.

First responders from KFD, Kilgore Police Department, Kilgore Rescue and the Gregg County Fire Marshal were at the scene Wednesday morning, where the fire had been extinguished and the scene was blocked off with caution tape.

KFD reports two people were in the house when the fire broke out and only one managed to escape. An investigation into the fire is currently ongoing.