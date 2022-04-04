1 killed, 1 injured in Panola County crash

1 dead, 1 injured in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One peron is dead and another has been injured following a crash in Panola County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), around 11 a.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH 315, bout three miles west of Carthage.

The preliminary investigation indicates a pickup, driven by Lou Marie Chance, 46, of Tenaha, was traveling westbound on the improved shoulder of SH 315 at a slow rate of speed. A car, driven by Allen Leachman, 63, of Ruston, LA, was traveling west about to approach the pickup. DPS says the truck turned left into the lane of travel where it was struck by the car.

Leachman was pronounced dead at the scene and Chance was taken to a local hospital for treatment.