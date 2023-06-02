1 dead after three-vehicle wreck in Henderson County

Gerald Patrick Rist, 59, of Dallas, was driving southbound on State Highway 19 when he moved into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One man died Wednesday afternoon after a three-vehicle wreck in Henderson County just south of Athens.

Gerald Patrick Rist, 59, of Dallas, was driving southbound on State Highway 19 when he moved into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle, which was driven by Andrew Austin Scott, 24, of Log Cabin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said after that collision, a third vehicle, which was driven by a 16-year-old girl, struck Rist's vehicle. Rist was pronounced dead at the scene.