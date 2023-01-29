1 deputy, another driver injured after 3-vehicle wreck involving Smith County Sheriff's Office car

The deputy and the driver of the vehicle that she struck were both taken to hospital for their injuries, but the severity is currently unknown, officials said.

TYLER, Texas — One deputy and another driver were injured after a three-vehicle wreck involving a Smith County Sheriff's Office car in Tyler Sunday afternoon.

The deputy was driving, with her lights on, toward a reported assault in progress through the intersection of South Southeast Loop 323 and East Front Street around 4 p.m. when she struck a vehicle in the intersection, said Sgt. Larry Christian, sheriff's office spokesperson.

Christian said the vehicle that was struck got pushed into another vehicle.

The deputy and the driver of the vehicle that she struck were both taken to the hospital for their injuries, but the severity of those injuries is currently unknown, Christian said.