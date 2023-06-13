1 dead after rollover crash in Harrison County

The crash remains under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a major crash in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, June 2, troopers responded to a crash on CR 2618 (State Line Rd.), about five miles north of Waskom.

The preliminary investigation indicates a truck, driven by Clinton T. Bison, 37, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was traveling south on CR 2618 when he failed to drive in a single lane and lost control, before crashing into a fence and tree. The vehicle then rolled over.

Bison was taken to a Shreveport hospital where he later died.