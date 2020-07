CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person was displaced following an early morning house fire in Smith County.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, multiple units responded to the blaze around 3:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of Holiday Hills Road. The resident was not home at the time of the fire.

Brooks tells CBS19 the house was destroyed and the cause is unknown.