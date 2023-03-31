1 hospitalized after major 18-wheeler crash in Van Zandt County

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

GRAND SALINE, Texas — One person was hospitalized following a major crash in Grand Saline.

According to the Grand Saline Fire Department, around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Mar. 30, officials responded to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 11000 block of Hwy. 80 in the Fruitvale area.

The GSFD says the 18-wheeler left the roadway and the cab had come detached from the frame and one person was trapped.

Officials extricated the victim and they were flown to a local hospital.