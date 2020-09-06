One person was sent to the hospital following a structure fire Monday night in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Fire Department, around 10:40 p.m., crews responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Bellaire Drive.

Arriving units reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the residential.

KYTX

One occupant was already out of the residence upon crew arrival and was transported to a local hospital for minor burns.

Investigators with the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the occupant was filling a portable generator with gasoline inside the home. While starting the generator, the fire flashed and ignited the room.

The fire quickly grew out of control and spread throughout the residence. The American Red Cross was notified for assistance to the occupant.

Fire crews responded with five engines, one ladder truck, a battalion chief, and an investigator. All units were clear from the scene at 12:32 a.m.