TYLER, Texas —
One person has been hospitalized following a shooting involving a law enforcement official in Cherokee County.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place in the 36000 block of Highway 69.
The CCSO says all officials are safe.
Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through the area.
CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article as more information becomes available.
1 hospitalized after shooting involving law enforcement in Cherokee County
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place in the 36000 block of Highway 69.
TYLER, Texas —