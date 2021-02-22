1 hospitalized following shooting in Tyler

According to the TPD, the shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the 2202 West Northwest Loop 323 in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting.

According to the TPD, the shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the 2202 West Northwest Loop 323 in Tyler. That address is listed as the Town Parc at Tyler apartment complex.

Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh tells CBS19 the victim was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.